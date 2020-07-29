Twitter suspends Trump Jr’s twitter account for violating Covid-19 misinformation policy

Twitter on Tuesday temporarily suspended the account of Donald Trump Junior after he posted a tweet that violated the platform’s Covid-19 misinformation policy.

The US President’s eldest son had posted a tweet with a video from a group called America’s Frontline Doctors. The video was about hydroxychloroquine, touting the drug as a Covid-19 ‘cure’.

The video had previously been taken down by Facebook and YouTube after garnering millions of views, for violating their policies on Covid-19 misinformation.

“This is a must-watch!!! So different from the narrative that everyone is running with,” read Trump Jr’s now-deleted tweet.

The tweet included a link to another (now also deleted) tweet that featured the video, which touted hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 “cure” and claimed that masks were unnecessary to fight the virus.

According to a statement shared by Trump Jr.’s spokesperson, Andrew Surabian, Twitter had suspended his account.

“@Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about hydroxychloroquine.

Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today and they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop,” tweeted Surabian.

However, the micro-blogging platform in a statement to Vice had said that it had only temporarily restricted his account until the tweet was deleted. Apart from Direct Messages, the account was not allowed to access most of the features including tweets, retweets, follows or likes.