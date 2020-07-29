Twitter suspends Trump Jr’s twitter account for violating Covid-19 misinformation policy

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Twitter on Tuesday temporarily suspended the account of Donald Trump Junior after he posted a tweet that violated the platform’s Covid-19 misinformation policy.
The US President’s eldest son had posted a tweet with a video from a group called America’s Frontline Doctors. The video was about hydroxychloroquine, touting the drug as a Covid-19 ‘cure’.
The video had previously been taken down by Facebook and YouTube after garnering millions of views, for violating their policies on Covid-19 misinformation.
“This is a must-watch!!! So different from the narrative that everyone is running with,” read Trump Jr’s now-deleted tweet.
The tweet included a link to another (now also deleted) tweet that featured the video, which touted hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 “cure” and claimed that masks were unnecessary to fight the virus.
According to a statement shared by Trump Jr.’s spokesperson, Andrew Surabian, Twitter had suspended his account.
“@Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about hydroxychloroquine.
Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today and they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop,” tweeted Surabian.
However, the micro-blogging platform in a statement to Vice had said that it had only temporarily restricted his account until the tweet was deleted. Apart from Direct Messages, the account was not allowed to access most of the features including tweets, retweets, follows or likes.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1086 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105511001115 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...