UK vaults past US and EU in the race to approve a Covid-19 vaccine

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The UK on Wednesday became the first Western nation to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, vaulting past the US and the European Union in the race to approve a vaccine, months into a pandemic that has killed almost 1.5 million people worldwide.
The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is the first one in the UK to be approved for use, with hopes people can start receiving the injection within a week.
“Help is on the way,” UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced after the country’s regulators granted emergency authorisation for a vaccine made by US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine — enough to vaccinate 20 million people. Hancock told the BBC that an initial 800,000 doses would be delivered from Pfizer’s facilities in Belgium to the UK next week, and “many millions” more before the end of the year.
The vaccine has been rolled out at extraordinary speed, from conception to approval in around 11 months, according to BioNTech. The process usually takes years.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK has bought 40 million doses of vaccines, and the roll-out will begin next week. Top of the list is the elderly in care homes, as well as health and social workers.
The roll-out will be an “immense logistical challenge”, due to factors such as the temperature it needs to be stored at.
Through a combination of the need to keep the vaccine at ultra cold storage and the fact that the jab comes in batches of 975 that cannot be split up at the moment, immunisation will only be offered from a network of 50 hospitals to start with.
But Johnson said it will be “some months before all the most vulnerable are protected” and we must not get “carried away with over-optimism“.
“Our plan does rely on all of us continuing to make sacrifices for those we love,” he added.
The deadly virus has claimed over 59,000 lives across the UK amid waves of lockdowns to control its spread since March.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
₹1406 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1895188014181435 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of MOIL at current levels. The stock is showing initial ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...