World

US had been informed of the novel coronavirus by January 4, says China

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

China on Sunday defended itself against allegations of cover-ups and a lack of transparency and had said that it had “wasted no time” in sharing information with relevant health agencies, according to media reports.

China’s State Council Information Office on Sunday unveiled a detailed white paper, over 60 pages long defending its actions against the coronavirus pandemic. In the white paper, it had claimed that Beijing had “wasted no time” in sharing information on the virus with the World Health Organisation. It further said that the Chinese Centre for Disease Control had informed the US CDC about the virus as early as January 4, Hindustan Times reported.

Calling for global cooperation, the government had told the international community to avoid finger-pointing and politicising the virus, Reuters reported.

The Covid-19 pandemic which has taken the world by a storm had first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The country has been criticized for its lack of transparency and its role in the pandemic. US President Donald Trump on multiple occasions has accused China of cover-ups, allegations that Beijing has repeatedly denied.

The whitepaper praised the country’s success in controlling the pandemic and reducing the daily number of cases in about three months.

According to the report, China had spent a total of 1.35 billion yuan ($191 million) as the medical cost of all the coronavirus patients by the end of May.

China will further strengthen international cooperation in terms of Covid-19 vaccine trials based on earlier collaboration in vaccine development, said its science and technology minister.

Published on June 08, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
China
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Vietnam ratifies free trade deal with European Union
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.