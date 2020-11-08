US President-elect Joe Biden to announce 12-member Covid-19 response taskforce on November 9

US President-elect President Joe Biden said that he is going to announce a 12-member Covid-19 response task force on November 09, in order to contain the pandemic in the country, Quint reported.

This comes when Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation at the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware after assuming their respective roles.

Addressing the crowd, he said that the foremost task is to curb the coronavirus spread that will be “built on the bedrock of science.”

He briefed: “On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on 20 January 2021.”

This was also one of the key promises made by the Democrats during their election campaigns.

A CNN report revealed that former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Yale University's Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith will be the three co-chairs of the task force, among other members. This will be announced on Monday.

Biden said during his first speech as the President: "The people of this nation have spoken, they've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people."