WHO urges South Asian countries to still be wary of Covid-19

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday cautioned against any relaxation of response actions as the South Asian region witnesses a slight decline in Covid-19 cases.
WHO said the pandemic continues unabated and the world only needs to strengthen its response to curtail virus transmission, as per the WHO’s official release.
Also read: Israel to start human trials of Covid vaccine ‘Brilife’ this month-end
Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, said in an official statement: “There should be no complacency in view of the declining numbers in recent weeks. The Region still reports large numbers of Covid-19 cases. We need to continue to do our very best to curtail the pandemic.”
The upcoming festival season and the approaching winter/cold season threatens to aggravate the situation if we let our guards down, she said.
Also read: More immunotherapy trials need to come to India: IQVIA
The regional director believes that member countries are trying to make concerted efforts scaling up capacities for timely detection, testing, tracing contacts, isolating the affected and providing hospital care to those who need it. “Our relentless efforts need to continue with more vigour,” she said.
The WHO said this festival season, especially in India, South Asian countries must continue to take responsibility as individuals of the need to maintain physical distance, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and wear a mask when and where needed.
People must remember the three Cs - avoid crowded places, avoid closed settings and avoid confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation, WHO stated.
The multilateral organisation believes that the co-circulation of seasonal influenza and Covid-19 in the winters may present challenges for health systems and health facilities since both diseases present many similar symptoms.
Many of the same measures that are effective in preventing Covid-19 are also effective for preventing influenza, including physical distancing, hand hygiene, covering coughs, ventilation, and masks.
WHO said that it is working with countries to take a holistic approach to the preparedness, prevention, control and treatment of all respiratory diseases, including influenza and Covid-19.
WHO mentioned that for the third week in a row, the WHO South-East Asia region has registered 6-8 per cent decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, mainly due to a decrease in reported cases from India and Bangladesh.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...