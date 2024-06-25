Wikileaks said on Monday that its founder, Julian Assange, had left a British prison on Monday and flown out of the United Kingdom.
Wikileaks announced Assange's whereabouts shortly after court documents showed he was due to plead guilty later this week to violating U.S. espionage law, in a deal that will allow him to return home to Australia.
