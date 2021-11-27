WTO Ministerial meet indefinitely postponed as 'Omicron' threat disrupts travel

The emergence of the new Covid-19 variant `Omicron` has cast its shadow over the WTO Ministerial Conference which now stands indefinitely postponed.

"...given the serious epidemiological situation, holding MC12 as previously agreed will regrettably no longer be feasible. We will reconvene it as soon as conditions allow," according to a letter issued to all Heads of Delegations at the WTO by the General Council Chairman and the WTO DG after an urgent meeting on Friday evening.

The WTO MC12 was scheduled from November 30-December 3 in Geneva.

The WTO's announcement follows the Swiss government's decision on Friday to ban direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region while imposing quarantine restrictions on travel from some other countries including Hong Kong and Belgium.

A call for postponement of the WTO Ministerial Conference was made by several civil society organisations earlier this week. They argued that as some Ministers from poorly vaccinated countries, or those isolated from international travel, may not be able to attend, it was not fair to hold the meeting.

"More than a 100 civil society organisations had sought postponement of the WTO MC12 earlier this week. Finally, with travel restrictions now on a number of countries, the WTO has realised that it is no longer feasible to carry on with the meeting. It is a good decision," a Delhi-based trade analyst told BusinessLine.

The WTO has 164 members covering 98 per cent of the world trade.