News

Xanadu Realty enters Bengaluru property market

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 18, 2020 Published on September 18, 2020

Xanadu Realty, an institutional sales and marketing company, has entered the Bengaluru property market after operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) since inception in 2016, and so far has achieved sales revenue of ₹3,500 crore.

Xanadu Realty had recently appointed Girish Kamble as director for the Bengaluru region.

Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Xanadu Realty said: “Since our inception, we have received a very encouraging response in the MMR region, leading us to become one of the prominent real estate firms in a very short span of time. Now with a successful consolidation across the Mumbai region, we are now looking to expand our operations to new geographies beginning with Bengaluru.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.