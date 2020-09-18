Xanadu Realty enters Bengaluru property market

Xanadu Realty, an institutional sales and marketing company, has entered the Bengaluru property market after operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) since inception in 2016, and so far has achieved sales revenue of ₹3,500 crore.

Xanadu Realty had recently appointed Girish Kamble as director for the Bengaluru region.

Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Xanadu Realty said: “Since our inception, we have received a very encouraging response in the MMR region, leading us to become one of the prominent real estate firms in a very short span of time. Now with a successful consolidation across the Mumbai region, we are now looking to expand our operations to new geographies beginning with Bengaluru.”