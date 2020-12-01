Yediyurappa reviews Parking Policy for Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after reviewing the Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru city instructed the officials to fine tune it and present it before the Cabinet.

Yediyurappa, who had convened a meeting on Tuesday on formulating the Parking Policy 2.0 by revising existing policy in Bengaluru city, directed state chief secretary TM Vijayabhaskar to hold an elaborate discussion with other senior officials, review it, and revise the policy draft and present it before the Cabinet.

At the meeting, officers appraised Yediyurappa about the need for Parking Policy 2.0 as the number of vehicles have almost doubled in the city during the last seven years. They also briefed about the uncontrolled parking on roads which was contributing to traffic congestion.

The Parking Policy 2.0 is being formulated by Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) to bring in a controlled, tech-based parking system along with encouraging usage of the public transport system, officers told the chief minister.

Officers also tabled the responses/feedback for the policy which were received during the interactions with individuals, NGOs, and RWAs. Later, the policy was revised based on the feedback.