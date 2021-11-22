Zvolv raises $1.5 million in a round led by JSW Ventures

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Zvolv, an enterprise SaaS platform, has raised $1.5 million in a round led by JSW Ventures, a tech-focused venture capital fund.
The round also saw participation from Riso Capital, a Silicon Valley-based VC fund that invests in Indian startups solving global problems at scale.
Zvolv plans to use the funds to expand its customer base globally, drive rapid adoption in an increasingly work-from-anywhere world and double down building out the AI/ML capabilities in the platform.
Launched in 2018, the platform has seen rapid adoption by several large enterprises like Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, KPMG, Dominos, Swiggy and Lenskart.
The platform helps enterprises rapidly build and deploy applications and automate processes by leveraging its intuitive and drag-and-drop interface, in-depth analytics and reporting and artificial intelligence capabilities to tackle the last mile digital transformation challenges that existing tools cannot, it said.
Hardik Gandhi, co-founder & CEO, Zvolv said many enterprises are switching to no-code and low-code development platforms to dramatically increase application delivery speed. Combined with the increased demand for custom applications and data-centric solutions, business and IT teams within enterprises are increasingly turning to Zvolv, he added.
Sachin Tagra, Partner, JSW Ventures said in this increasingly digital environment, there is an accelerated demand for platforms such as Zvolv that empower businesses to rapidly design and implement secure applications.
