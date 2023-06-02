The Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) held its 42nd convocation ceremony in Anand on Thursday. A total of 283 students were conferred with their degrees in Post Graduate Diploma in Management with Rural Management and Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management with Rural Management.

IRMA celebrated its 42nd Convocation Ceremony today.



— Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) (@IRMAOfficial79) June 1, 2023

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj delivered the convocation address asking the graduating batch of students to cultivate the courage and thinking to build rural enterprises. “IRMA graduates need to develop an approach to build rural or dairy start-ups that work for rural communities. You need to have confidence in yourself. Unless you are confident, what will you contribute by working at Amul or NDDB as their employees?” Singh said in his address.

— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 1, 2023

Padma Shri Reema Nanavaty was the Guest of Honour for the event. She called on the students to become agents of change who can contribute to a cleaner, greener, and nurturing economy. Such an economy, she added, “is possible when all are united and IRMAns can play a crucial role in making sure that such a unity is not only realised but that it perseveres.”

R S Sodhi, Member of the Board of Governors of IRMA, stated that 43 years ago, when IRMA was set up, it contributed in making Operation Flood a success. “As time passes, I feel the relevance of IRMA is increasing day by day. PM Modi has given goals of Atmanirbharta, Make in India, Doubling farmers’ income, Sahakar se samriddhi. For these goals to be realised, IRMA and IRMA graduates can help in achieving them.”

The revered Kuchibhotla Vasanthi Gold Medal for academic excellence was awarded to PGDM(RM) graduate, Keshav Goel, while Saikat Samanta from PGDM(RM-X) won the IRMA Gold Medal for academic excellence.

Shiladitya Roy Memorial Award for excellence in the subject of Financial Management was conferred upon Amit Kumar Nayak, while Monark Bag Memorial Award for academic excellence in Operations Management was presented to Nivedita Kumari.

Ankit Subarno and Suraj Singh of the PGDM(RM) emerged as the awardees of the Best Village Fieldwork Segment Award for their performance in the two-month Village Fieldwork Segment.

Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA, said, “IRMA is the hub for management education in the cooperative sector with a focus on rural development. I am sure that our new graduates will go out into the world as ambassadors of IRMA’s cherished values, espousing the spirit of cooperation and contributing towards an Aatmabirbhar Bharat on track for the Amrit Kaal.”

Graduating batches of the 42nd Convocation brought laurels to the institution by showcasing their merit and excellence in competitions by leading corporate houses, including Amul, Godrej Agrovet, Tata Steel and Flipkart, he said.

The students received more than 40 pre-placement offers. The placement sessions were completed in a week with all students getting placed. The highest package bagged by a student is ₹26.5 lakh per annum with the average package rising to ₹15.5 lakh per annum whereas the median package remained at ₹15 lakh per annum for the batch.