IIM Kozhikode has bagged a five-star ‘Eat Right Campus’ FSSAI certification in an event held to commemorate World Food Safety day.

The ‘Eat Right Campus’ programme is an initiative by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which aims to promote safe, healthy and sustainable food in campuses such as schools, universities, colleges, workplaces, hospitals, tea estates etc. across the country.

Vinod Kumar K, Asst. Commissioner of Food Safety, Kozhikode, presented the certificate to M Julius George, Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Kozhikode.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK said FSSAI’s five-star rating for IIMK based on global benchmarks in food safety and administration is a testimony to the institute’s endeavor in creating an environment of safe, healthy and sustainable eating habits which are in consonance with IIMK’s guiding principles of Satyam (authenticity), Nityam (sustainability) and Purnam (fulfillment). ”

IIM Kozhikode also commemorated the day with two seminars on ‘International Millet Year an overview’ and ‘Food habits and Food Safety’ conducted for the food handlers in the campus. A stall was also set up in the campus for displaying and selling the millets and millet-based products to spread the importance on millets in daily diet.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit