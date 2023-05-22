Financial Times Ranking 2023 has placed IIM Kozhikode among the top 4 schools in India and among top 75 schools worldwide for its Open Enrolment Executive Education Programme.

The debut in FT Rankings, announced on Monday, ranks IIM Kozhikode at 72nd position among the top-75 Open Enrolment Executive Programme providers globally, catapulting the 27-years young IIM to an exclusive list of foremost providers of executive education in the world. This showing comes in the back of the Institute leapfrogging 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 Institutes in Business and Management Studies globally, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2023, released in March 2023.

IIM Kozhikode is only one of the three IIMs and 4 Indian B-Schools to feature in the top 75 FT Open-enrolment Executive Education Rankings 2023, which were based on a survey of the executive participants and survey of respective institutes, globally.

Expert faculties preparing tailor-made course design to meet the requirement of the open enrolment participants at IIM Kozhikode’s unique e-MDP (Management Development Programmes) including IIMK Kochi Campus, using participant centered teaching methods to create content relevant and rigorous for the participants, are a few reasons for overall higher satisfaction of the executive participants.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said, “Our Management Development Programmes are designed to provide working executives with state-of-art concepts and practices in management in a fast-paced and concentrated short duration. These rankings are also a reflection on IIMK’s commitment towards the resolute pursuit of a holistic and intense approach to learning in the field of business and management studies.

During the past financial year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023), IIM Kozhikode conducted a total of 120 Management Development Programmes (MDPs) with a total of 6397 participants. Some of the prominent beneficiaries of IIMK MDP were from: Microsoft, Walmart India, Amazon Development Centre India, Siemens Limited, Citibank, Coco-Cola India, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Volvo CE India, Philips India Ltd, Dell Technologies etc.