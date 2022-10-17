The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked first in India and 44 globally in the top 100 Financial Times Business School (FT EMBA 2022) ranking for its MBA-level programmes .

Alumni from the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) class of 2019 have been surveyed for this year’s ranking. ISB has significantly ranked higher in various parameters of this year’s rankings than the previous year.

Some of the key parameters where the school has done well globally are 52 in research rank, 28 in career progress rank, 20 in salary today, 16 in the international course experience and 9 in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ranks.

Providing value

“It is gratifying to witness how ISB has excelled in the various ranking parameters of FT. ISB’s PGPMAX is a much sought-after programme for senior executives, who are keen to reach new heights in their professional pursuits and in the process provide new ideas and thinking in their organisations. ISB will continue to provide greater value to its students and empower them to stay ahead of the curve,’‘ Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes, ISB said in a release.

Poornima Bushpala, an alumna of PGPMAX class of 2019 said, “ The student journey was beyond classroom and academics, the opportunity to participate in global competitions, and networking with rich peer and alumni groups across the world significantly added to my success. The overall experience has helped me become a more confident and resilient person. Importantly, the experience prepared me to take on challenges”, she added.

The FT Executive MBA ranking is a comprehensive ranking of executive MBA courses around the world. ISB’s PGPMAX is a 15-month global executive MBA-level programme for senior-level employees with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.