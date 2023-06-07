The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has ranked Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) at sixth place nationally in the university category, making it one of the top 10 universities in the country. MAHE was at rank seven last year.

Many of the constituent-units of MAHE are also among the top 10 under various disciplines. Manipal College of Dental Sciences - Manipal stands second in the dental discipline, and Manipal College of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru is placed eighth.

Kasturba Medical College of Manipal stands at ninth position in the medical domain, and Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences - Manipal is ninth in the pharmacy discipline.

MAHE also improved its research ranking to 25th from 30th position among top-ranked 50 institutions.

Eighth edition

The eighth edition of the rankings includes a total of 13 categories. The lists feature rankings of higher education institutions in sub-categories, including top universities and colleges, under engineering, medical, legal, management, pharma, architecture, agriculture, and allied sector. Institutions have been ranked based on parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Ranjan R Pai, President of MAHE Trust and Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), in a media statement said: “A total of 8,686 institutes were evaluated in NIRF 2023 rankings, and it’s a proud moment for us as we have been recognised among 10 top universities in the country. MAHE appreciates all stakeholders, particularly students, alumni, faculty and staff, for their efforts and unwavering support of this remarkable achievement.”

MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said: “Our rankings have improved since last year, showing our commitment to excellence in higher education.”

HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said: “We will continue to aim for perfection and the highest level of performance. With the teachers and students’ diligent work, we aspire to keep up the position.”

