Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Semiconductor Laboratory under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to catalyse the electronics manufacturing and Innovation ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Commander Anil Rana, Director of Manipal Institute of Technology (a constituent unit of MAHE) and Vikas Trikha, Director Semiconductor Laboratory, at Mohali recently.

Also read: How Manipal’s Pai is growing the health and education pie

Commander Anil Rana said that the academic programmes of MAHE are designed to help students become global citizens. “Through this collaboration, Semiconductor Laboratory will utilise its technical expertise, while MAHE will provide academic expertise. This joint effort is expected to benefit both parties in terms of acquiring technology competence, academic and research excellence, and consultancy activities,” he said.

With Manipal Institute of Technology, launching B Tech programme in VLSI Design and Technology from the academic year 2023-2024, this MoU will play an important role for preparing skilled graduates for the semiconductor industry in accordance with the objectives laid out in the India Semiconductor Mission, as per the statement. The joint programme will offer opportunities to students in the form of internships and specially designed coursework, it added.