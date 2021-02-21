Appointments with ‘positivity’

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Most of us seem to be happy in keeping a strong connection with our disappointments.
Why? It’s the comfortable space wherein the blame game/anxieties of the past seem to give our mind a feeling of comfort.
This is one way of escaping from a problem, which for many is easier than confronting it.
A short physical activity, prayer or a conversation with someone are useful methods of distraction.
But, in the Covid era, this became difficult as we were forced to stay indoors and even when relaxations came, there were lots of dos and don’ts — wear a mask, avoid crowded places and connecting socially maintaining a safe physical distance.
No wonder there were anxieties and even mental health issues for many.
The worry mode overtly for many, and at the sub-conscious level for others, became the new normal. Indeed, it seemed easy to give in to the worrying mode.
But, obviously, this is not sustainable.
The challenge is to become quickly aware of the developing problem and turn to ‘positivity’.
There are some workable aid to overcoming one’s anxieties and disappointments.
Taking up high-energy activity such as exercise or running is often recommended.
Rewiring one’s hardwired mind is also of crucial importance. Here, taking up meditation could be of great help.
Equally effective are small humane actions done without any expectation of gratitude or recognition.
During the Covid pandemic, there were many instances of people extending a helping hand to total strangers without an eye on praise or reward.
As much as sharing, just caring, listening and speaking can make a world of difference to many at an investment not much beyond time and thought.
This can keep the anxieties and disappointments from re-invading our mind, which is often quite susceptible to negativity.
At such moments it is important to quickly move into a space with actions that give us happiness, and reclaim the positive frame of mind.
We need to accept that the state of mind has a tendency to swing.
So, we must rein it in with the best possible resources at our disposal.
Seeking such ‘appointments’ with happiness are critical for oneself, for others as well as society at large. After all, to be human is all about being humane.
The writer is an executive coach, author and family business advisor
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...