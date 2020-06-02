Aviation reforms: good enough to fly high?

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
World over, desperate and sincere endeavours are being made to enable ailing economies to survive and tide over the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, and leaders are being as creative as they can to ensure normalcy can be achieved soon — even if that means in the next couple of years.
Any effective reform intended to come out of the present situation is subject to the challenges of whether: (a) we are ready to take-off fearlessly without the anxiety of being stumped; and (b) the reforms are qualitatively and quantitatively good enough to achieve their intended purposes. These are ultimate concerns, and will have a substantial impact in introducing successful reforms.
The effects of the Covid contagion are so severe that the world’s second oldest airline (Avianca) has already filed for bankruptcy protection. The US and Australia have already announced significant financial packages for their respective aviation industry. Other countries are also making all possible attempts to protect their airline companies. Needles to mention, travel and aviation sectors contribute significantly to the GDP of most countries, and it is critical to ensure the economic safety and prosperity of these sectors.
The Government of India is also making drastic economic revival efforts, and it has announced a slew of reforms and initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. Such reforms include measures to safeguard and promote the interests of various stakeholders in the bleeding aviation sector.
As part of its reforms, the government intends to efficiently manage and utilise the Indian air space to bring down costs and civilian air travel time. This is a welcome move and will reap rich dividends, and travellers and airline companies will be the biggest beneficiaries. There will be incidental benefits as well, including to the environment.
The challenge will be to ensure that the air travel does not become so expensive that it nullifies the benefits arising due to more airspace and air routes being available. Ultimately, the consumer should find it lucrative and practical to fly and the airlines should be able to retain savings to cater to their respective economic health. This will be a challenging task and difficult balance to achieve.
Development of more airports under the PPP model with a view to improve the aviation infrastructure without the government having to pump in additional funds has also been announced. There will be a round two, and a subsequent round three for airport development under the PPP model. The proposed structure for airport development will ensure upfront payments and a steady revenue stream over a pre-determined period for the government. Whilst this is a positive endeavour, airport infrastructure development is a challenging process often marred with completion delay, including because of time taken to procure governmental approvals.
The present situation has also resulted in immediate focus to develop India as an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub. It is expected that aircraft engine manufacturers will set up shop in India, and airframe maintenance and component repair business should go up. On an overall basis, this should result in saving costs and creating liquidity for airline companies. Needless to mention, convergence between civil MROs and the defence sector should create economies of scale and long-term benefits.
The government seems mindful of the economic sentiment and financial strength of various stakeholders, and has rightly introduced beneficial measures by extending moratoriums, reducing interest rates, improving liquidity, and the like, and these measures will provide impetus to the economic recovery process, including for the aviation sector. However, in the present context, the aviation sector requires booster shots, and the subject reforms will take considerable time to generate notable benefits to the sector.
The immediate future of the aviation sector will be subject to severe challenges, including because of the historically heavy operating costs that cannot be borne in the present situation and stringent protocols to be put in place for air travel.
Industry leaders would really be hoping for further reforms that will deal their present situation on an immediate basis. Several airlines have closed shop in recent decades and Air India is surviving on bailout packages. Covid-19 poses an even more serious threat, and all efforts necessary to stop the collapse in the aviation sector should be undertaken.
The writer is Partner, M&A and General Corporate, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained about three-fourth of a per cent last ...
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
In what was considered to be a powerful storm, Amphan wreaked havoc in major parts of West Bengal and Odisha.
The stock of Apollo Tyres gained 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, breaking above a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...