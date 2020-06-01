Centre-State coordination is key in mitigating impact of cyclones

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Cyclone Amphan, which made a big landfall on May 20, 2020 in the coastal area of West Bengal, caused widespread damage to the physical infrastructure, killed 86 people in the State and affected more than 45 lakh people in Odisha. As per a preliminary report of the Government of West Bengal, 88,000 hectares of paddy, along with one lakh hectares of vegetables and sesame each are damaged, and economic losses amount to more than ₹1 lakh crore at least. Besides, the uprooting of over 5,000 trees in Kolkata would lead to a decline in oxygen levels, thus increasing pollution in the city. There is no gainsaying the fact that Amphan is one of the most intense cyclones that has ever hit both West Bengal and Odisha, with the former bearing most of the brunt.
With the prolonged lockdown necessitated to curb the spread of Covid-19 and already weakening State finances, the double-whammy from Amphan has come as a sudden unanticipated shock to the Bengal economy. The additional measures taken to provide relief to Bengal people apart from the evacuation measures and restoration of transport, electricity, and water supply are likely to generate an additional fiscal burden on the State government. The West Bengal Chief Minister has mentioned that Amphan is a bigger disaster than the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the disaster-affected nations of the world, India is the worst-affected. Its geo-climatic and socio-economic conditions are responsible for increasing the frequency of natural disasters and the resulting damages. Every year, though, different parts of India witness many types of natural disasters, but cyclones are the most prevalent one. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, around 5,700 km of the 7,517-km Indian coastline is prone to cyclones and tsunamis. Nearly 66 coastal districts and 14.2 per cent of the population in 13 coastal States/Union Territories are regularly exposed to the fury of the cyclones.
According to the Global Climate Risk Index report 2019, India is the 14th most-vulnerable countries in the world due to extreme weather-related events. Moreover, the report confirms that having lost around 2,736 human lives in 2017 and with economic losses standing at around $13,789 million in PPP terms, India is currently at the second and fourth position in the world in terms of life and financial loss, respectively.
Between 1950 and 2019, around 1,84,147 people were killed, another 2,454 million were affected, and economic losses amounted to $1,06,849 million resulting from 518 different natural disasters (floods, cyclones, drought, earthquake, and landslides) which took place in different parts of India. Per EMDAT data, in terms of frequency of natural disasters, India has experienced the highest number of floods (58 per cent), followed by cyclones (25 per cent), landslides (9 per cent), earthquakes (5 per cent), and droughts (3 per cent) over the same period. The frequent occurrence of natural disasters affects not only human lives but also damages public and private properties. In India, floods are the most lethal disaster, followed by cyclones, landslides, earthquakes, and drought.
Concerning the general nature of the impact of natural disasters, a cyclone is the second most frequent natural disaster in India. India experienced 33 cyclones that killed 12,400 people, affected 55 million, and economic losses stood at ₹95,914 crore over the period 2009-2019 (see Table). The cyclones adversely affect not only the different sectors of the economy but also build fiscal pressure on the Central and State governments’ resources through increased spending in disaster management activities such as evacuation, relief distribution, and rehabilitation.
During 2009-2019, India lost around 1.2 per cent of GDP and 8.87 per cent of Central government expenditure due to the natural wrath of cyclones . For instance, India lost about 0.65 per cent of GDP in 1999 alone due to the Odisha super cyclone, which is considered to be the highest GDP loss ever incurred in any cyclone year. The physical damage to infrastructure as a percentage of Central government expenditure broadly followed the same pattern.
Among the coastal States, total population killed due to cyclones was highest in Odisha (9,885) followed by Gujarat (570), Andhra Pradesh (274), Tamil Nadu (171), Kerala (114), Maharashtra (92), and lowest in West Bengal (75) over the period 1999-2018, according to Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India (ADSI).
Due to the high frequency of cyclones and the resultant need for mitigating its impact, various State governments have prepared a roadmap to handle the crisis in the future. For example, the Odisha government has constructed 809 multipurpose cyclones and flood shelters, in addition to setting up the Odisha Disaster Management Authority (ODMA), coastal shelter-belt plantations, and afforestation measures such as planting of mangroves in coastal districts in the aftermath of the 1999 super cyclone, which severely crippled Odisha. These activities have helped the Government of Odisha to minimise loss of lives from severe cyclonic storms such as Phailin, Hudhudand, Fani, and Amphan, which have hit the coastal State over the years.
Based on the Indian authorities’ incredible disaster management effort, the UN agency has praised the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for providing early warnings to people. This has helped the local authorities to conduct a timely evacuation plan and minimise the loss of human lives in the face of the severe cyclonic storm, Fani.
Apart from the National Disaster Management Plan, asper a 2019 article, published in the Environment and Development Economics by Yashobanta Parida, robust Centre-State political coordination is essential for mitigating disaster impact in Indian States. In sum, we suggest that in the face of frequent cyclones in West Bengal, the State government should initiate a coordinated approach and apply some of the disaster management measures undertaken by the Government of Odisha. In particular, to cope with the impact of future cyclones in West Bengal, it is essential to set up an extensive disaster management plan, and create cyclone risk mitigation infrastructure, particularly in the cyclone-prone districts.
Finally, the need for establishing good political relations with the Centre cannot be over-emphasised, especially in the current milieu, for alleviating the negative impact on the State in a post-Amphan setting.
Parida is Research Fellow, Verghese Kurien Centre of Excellence, IRMA, Gujrat; Roy Chowdhury is Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, New York; and Bhardwaj is an independent researcher based in New Delhi. Views are personal
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...