Courting controversy

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta’s statements to the Supreme Court of India have caused eyebrows to be raised more than once in recent weeks. On March 30, Mehta assured the court migrants who’d been trudging homeward to their villages had magically left the highways and byways and been taken into camps.
“The Home Secretary is saying as of 11am this morning, nobody is on the road,” Mehta told the judges, insisting the migrants had been shifted “to the nearest available shelter.” If that was indeed true at that moment, the migrants were soon back on the roads and, indeed, still are.
This past week, Mehta dug up an old story circulating on WhatsApp about the late photographer Kevin Carter who snapped an iconic 1993 photo of a starving Sudanese child with a vulture behind. Carter, who said he chased the vulture away after taking the picture, was called a vulture himself for his Pulitzer Prize-winning shot. (The photographer, who had a long history of depression, later committed suicide).
Mehta seized upon the “vulture” metaphor and labelled government’s critics “prophets of doom,” adding they “only spread negativity, negativity and negativity” and were sceptical about everything. As a final shot, he threw in the charge that these “armchair intellectuals” and so-called “public spirited” individuals were, “not showing any courtesy to the nation.” He even charged some High Courts, which have pushed the Centre to do more for migrants, were “running a parallel government”. And when Congress leader and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal stood up to argue, Mehta replied a humanitarian crisis could not be used to pursue a “political agenda”.
Every lawyer has the right to defend his client robustly in court. But Mehta has been punching below the belt too frequently. That he was voicing the government’s point of view became clear when Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad charged that the opposition parties were trying to “seek to control the polity of the country through the corridors of the court.”
But Prasad is a politician. By contrast, the Solicitor General is an officer of the court, and, as such, owes it a duty to conduct himself within certain recognised parameters.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...