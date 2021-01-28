Elon Musk — in a league of one

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Elon Musk is now the world’s wealthiest man with a $209-billion fortune, according to Bloomberg, having surpassed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who is in second spot with $186 billion. And even if the Tesla chief gets knocked from his top perch by Bezos or Bill Gates, there is no question he is a tech genius, or, to put it another way, the Thomas Edison of our era.
What about Gates and his Windows into a new world? Or, Steve Jobs, who invented the iPhone, the iPod and the Mac? I hear you cry. Musk wins hands down, thanks to the volume of companies he’s transformed into billion-dollar ventures spanning an astonishing range of industries. This tech Renaissance man hit millionaire status in his 20s by selling Zip2, a city map-and-guide company, picking up $22 million. Next, he pocketed $165 million by selling online financial services company PayPal to eBay.
By then, though, his attention was on futuristic inventions like Tesla, the desirable personal car that’s beaten everything auto companies have produced. SpaceX was started with the goal of reaching Mars. He signed deals to deliver crews to the International Space Station on his giant Falcon 18. Now, he plans to offer high-speed Internet services to the world’s remotest corners with low-earth orbiting satellites of which 955 are already out there. One of his Internet rivals will be our own Sunil Mittal who’s bought a $500-million stake in OneWeb with Britain committing another $500 million. Move to another level and there’s the ultra-high-speed ground transport system hyperloop. There’s also Neuralink, focussed on creating brain implants to treat neurological issues. On top of all that, there’s Open AI, a not-for-profit which aims to develop artificial intelligence for humanity’s benefit.
Musk’s targeting a Mars cargo mission by 2022 and a manned flight by 2024. That schedule may seem ambitious but don’t forget everyone wrote off Musk’s promise to sell 500,000 Teslas by last December. Nobody can seem to match Musk’s imaginative genius— and now his fortune.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...