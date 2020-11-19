Investor protection fund matters

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Investor protection was the founding principle of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Yet, for a long time, the regulator displayed sheer apathy towards the investor protection fund (IPF) corpus maintained by stock exchanges, especially the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which enjoys 90 per cent market share. On Wednesday, the NSE said SEBI had directed it to hike the corpus of its IPF to ₹1,500 crore from ₹550 crore currently. SEBI’s direction to the NSE came after BusinessLine raised the concern of low IPF corpus with SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi in October at a virtual conference.
Tyagi agreed that the issue required urgent attention. While higher allocation by the stock exchanges is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done on this front. IPF is utilised for payment to investors whose brokers have defaulted on their obligation. Stock exchanges are responsible for the behaviour of brokers as they accord them registration to trade and other rights. In just three years, more than a dozen stock brokers have defaulted on their payment to clients. It is no secret that the default amount could easily be ₹3,000-6,000 crore. But in several cases, exchanges delay in declaring brokers as defaulters for the fear of a piling up of investor claims, which have to be ultimately settled by exchanges.
Even after the increased amount, the NSE’s annual profit will be more than double its IPF corpus. While stock exchanges keep making profits for their marquee shareholders, they cannot leave investors, who are the key contributors to their bottomline, to fend for themselves. SEBI needs to formulate a policy that ensures that the IPF corpus is in line with the rise in trading volumes of the stock exchange and define the matrix for minimum corpus that corresponds with those volumes. It should also be reviewed periodically. If investor protection is the motto, there should be adequate funds for them as well.
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...