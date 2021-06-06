Seditious citizens

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
In the Constituent Assembly debates, there is a particularly passionate set of arguments against “sedition” being one of the grounds under Article 19(2) on which freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under article 19(1)(a) could be curbed. The debate then was informed by the experience of the Colonial government using it to prosecute almost every tall leader of the freedom movement with Mahatma Gandhi accepting guilt without facing trial.
“I know that some of the most loved of India’s patriots have been convicted under it. I consider it a privilege, therefore, to be charged under that section,” he told the judge, stating that the crime was the “highest duty” of a citizen.
But no government since Independence, including the one led by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, repealed this section despite him asserting that, “The sooner we get rid of it (Section 124A) the better.” Ironically, this particular comment in Parliament was made during the introduction of the First Amendment to the Constitution in 1951 which inserted “public order” as one of the grounds to curb freedom of speech and expression which only strengthened the case for the continued existence of 124A although the Supreme Court did read it down in the Kedar Nath Singh case of 1962. The Apex Court upheld the Constitutional validity of section 124A while restricting its application to only activities involving incitement to violence or intention or tendency to create public disorder or cause disturbance of public peace.
As is evident from the 160 per cent increase between 2016 and 2019 in the number of cases filed under Section 124A that the present dispensation has an enhanced proclivity to use the sedition law against anyone voiding anti-government views. The Supreme Court has done well to invoke Kedar Nath Singh to quash sedition charges against journalist Vinod Dua. The need is to strike down the section altogether.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...