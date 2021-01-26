Symbols of the rot

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Details of the WhatsApp chats between former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that the Mumbai police have filed along with a 3,400-page supplementary chargesheet in the scam to rig TRPs for manipulation of advertising are symbolic of the rot that is primetime television news. The salacious parts involve rival anchors who are variously called “utter fool”, “ass”, “top-to-bottom fake”, etc. But the more serious bits display the utter absence of integrity, a total contrast between what these individuals actually think and what they peddle as news and opinion that influences the people. In one chat, they are shown to use colourful descriptions about the bad state of the economy and how the late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is the “biggest failure”. But in an after-primetime show, however, this celebrity anchor has talked about how the economy is “booming” and how, post-pandemic, India is headed for a “V-shaped recovery”.
Most disturbing, however, are the chats describing the Pulwama attack in February 2019 in which 40 soldiers died. “This attack, we have won like crazy,” Goswami allegedly tells Dasgupta, excitedly describing how the channel scored well on a day when 40 soldiers lost their lives. And this is the biggest champion of hyper-nationalism who brands the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, “liberal” media, writers, academics, activists, lawyers as “anti-national”, some of whom have been jailed on serious charges after systematic and toxic campaigns that he has run over the years. Lives and reputations have been destroyed because of his daily toxic emissions disguised as news.
For all the professional bodies and the majority of journalists who are not part of this rot, it is time for serious reflection and censure of what is not journalism. While rival luminaries on TV have seized the moment and are firing on all cylinder, gleefully exhibiting their own professional piety by way of self-introspection, would there be a moment when real journalists step in to underline that a journalist is never the story. Can we at least take a step away from the ‘I, me, myself’ disease and tackle the corruption within?
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Mr Pandya rose from his recently inherited Japanese swivel chair and walked to observe his recently inherited ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...