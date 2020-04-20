Tank up strategic oil reserves fast

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
The rout of crude oil to multi-year lows presents India with a great opportunity to fill up its storage and strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs). Storing oil now at low prices will enhance the country’s energy security, given its high import dependency.
The demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis outweighs the recent massive output cut agreement by OPEC+, and oil is likely to remain subdued. The world’s onshore storage capacities are running out, and supertanker ships being used to store oil on the seas are also filling up fast.
But it will be foolhardy to think that oil will stay down forever. The expected bankruptcies of many oil producers could shut down a fair amount of supply that may not revive easily.
So, India should move quickly and fill up its storage and reserves before the window of opportunity closes. The government seems aware of the urgency. At the recent meeting of G20 energy ministers, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that India will continue to fill up its SPRs.
But is enough being done, and fast? Reports say that until early this month, India’s SPRs were just about half full. The country currently has SPR capacity of 5.33 million tonnes in giant underground caverns in Vishakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur — about 9-10 days of the country’s import. Only 56 per cent of this has been filled, while orders have been placed for the rest. When these will be fully filled is unclear.
Meanwhile, the Phase II of the strategic petroleum reserves has been long delayed. In June 2018, the government had approved 6.5 million tonnes’ capacity in Chandikhol and Padur. Nearly two years on, not much has happened. Earlier, in the Phase I construction of the 5.33 million tonnes, there were huge time and cost overruns.
The country’s total crude storage capacity — with oil refiners and SPRs — is about 75 days of oil import. This is short of the global norm of 90 days. India needs to get its act together.
The writer is Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It recorded ₹450-crore impact on other income due to the crisis
Although optimism prevails, there is no reason for investors to lower their guard
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...