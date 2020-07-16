The Ambani show

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
Annual General Meetings of companies in India are typically mind-numbingly tedious affairs where, for the most part, the shareholders who do turn up earn their 15 minutes of ‘fame’ by making hagiographic ‘speeches’ and asking inane questions of the board members. That is, when they aren’t stampeding for refreshments and freebies. We don’t get to see the airy informality that characterises the annual shareholders’ meeting of a Berkshire Hathaway, where legendary investor Warren Buffett plays the ukulele and sings along with cheerleaders. For most Indian tycoons, running a company and enriching shareholders is deadly serious business.
The AGMs of Reliance Industries have on occasion broken the mould. In keeping with the image of a company that, under its founder Dhirubhai Ambani, started the ‘equity cult’ in India, with millions of middle-class investing and profiting from the stock market, its AGMs have always been ‘spectacles’, held in public venues. And although the company’s 43rd AGM, on Wednesday, had to be held online, as a concession to the realities of a Covid-wracked world, it was no less a spectacle.
Live-streamed on several platforms, it was watched by an estimated 5.5 lakh people across 473 cities in 41 countries, a viewership and reach that would do rock-star shows proud. Mukesh Ambani and his team — and his family — unveiled big-money plans across many of the conglomerate’s verticals, but it was the company’s digital forays that made for much feel-good viewing, almost as much as at an Apple product launch. It also channelled a masterly event-management discipline that is some time missing even in our showcase performances.
Those with longer memories will tell you that there is much in Reliance Industries’ history, dating back to Dhirubhai’s time, that opens it up to criticism that it leveraged its proximity to power, irrespective of the political formation. That is an ongoing debate, and is unlikely to be settled soon. But the ‘Ambani show’ on Wednesday was in many ways a ‘shareholder showmanship’ event that makes a case for AGMs that are a lot less stuffy.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
A reader reminds fellow Indians of the fundamental right and duty to tell others what’s good for them
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...