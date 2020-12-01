Statistalk

Demand pushes up cement price

Bavadharini KS | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

After a sharp fall in the initial months of the lockdown, cement sales recovered in the quarter ended September 2020, thanks to the pent-up demand. Lower output, coupled with higher demand, helped pan-India prices go up. However, regional price disparity on account of gaps in demand-supply remain.

 

 

 

Cement Industry
