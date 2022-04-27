hamburger

FII ownership now below Covid lows

Kumar Shankar Roy | Updated on: Apr 27, 2022
3D illustration of Foreign direct investment - FDI | Photo Credit: sham prakash

March 2022 marked the 6th consecutive month of FII outflows on the back of continued geopolitical risks, sustained elevated inflation led by supply-side issues, rising commodity costs. FII ownership levels fell below Covid lows at 19.5 per cent on the back of sustained outflows. Here is a detailed look at FII flows, sectoral stance, positioning.

