Home buying is where the heart is for India

Across regions in India, real estate is the preferred investment choice, thanks to the sense of security that comes from buying a house, shows a study conducted by NoBroker on over 21,000 customers and its own database. Bangaloreans saved up the most for a house from pandemic savings, while Mumbaikars derive the least security from owning a home. Price is a key consideration in purchase across cities, additionally water for Chennai and public transport for Delhi are also critical. Mumbai has the least preference for amenities. Hyderabad, with the lowest home costs, has shown the highest appreciation in prices of 2 BHK in the last two years.

