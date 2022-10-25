Mutual funds have emerged as a popular investment option for households. Out of the 13.46 crore accounts in the MF industry, 91.1 per cent of them is accounted for by retail investors.

Equity-oriented schemes are the most popular offering, cornering two-thirds share, followed by ETFs & FoFs and hybrid products.

HNIs, a force to reckon with in the stock market space, are big in debt-oriented, hybrid and liquid/money market schemes.

Interestingly, the average ticket size is relatively higher for liquid and debt-oriented schemes which are dominated by institutional investors.

Here are 4 charts that tell you the complete story.