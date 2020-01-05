Statistalk

Statistalk | India's rich fall short in retirement savings

| Updated on January 05, 2020 Published on January 05, 2020

India is among the top countries with growing class of wealthy citizens.  But the country's wealthy are not investing their funds judiciously to save towards their nest egg.  Also retirement saving does not rank high on their priority list.

 

 

 

 

 

Published on January 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Statistalk| India’s rich fall short in retirement savings