Statistalk

Statistalk | How credit aware are we?

| Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

Representative image

 

Published on September 25, 2019
credit market
economy (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Statistalk | A rough patch for metal players