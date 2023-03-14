Indiaʼs retirement population is growing. Additionally, with increasing life expectancy, a large segment of people are looking for longer retirement solutions. The following charts contain insights related to retirement goals, instruments for retirement planning, allocation of corpus post retirement and planned sources of income post-retirement, as per a survey.

The major portion of the retirement corpus is allocated for daily expenditure, savings for family, further investment and medical expenses.

To prepare for retirement, individuals are recognising the importance of products that are risk-free and offer guaranteed returns for life, such as annuity plans.

Well-prepared individuals for retirement start investing for retirement before even they are 40. They invest mainly in NPS and retirement/annuity plans, besides fixed deposits, to become retirement-ready.

