Draft EIA 2020: Striking a middle ground

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
Never has there been a greater need to make India self-reliant, to look inwards and turn the light on local manufacturers and service providers. An Atmanirbhar Bharat will be able to successfully survive the jolts of any black swan event that might emerge in the future. It will also boost exports and reduce dependence on imports. To realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a self-reliant Bharat, the government is taking serious steps towards reviving industries and building infrastructural facilities. Investment in infrastructural projects will infuse money into the economy and generate employment.
However, many a time, these projects get held up due to environmental clearances, which can take five-six years. This not only delays and inflates the process of project implementation but also has a negative impact on the ease of doing business. At times, it also affects the overall significance of the project — a scheme envisaged five-six years ago may not hold the same salience today.
One cannot hope to protect the environment from unwarranted exploitation by simply delaying a project for five-six years and not giving timely clearances. The current economic situation demands brisk decision-making, quick clearances but with strict monitoring. Consequently, the new draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020 was introduced. The notification has attracted a bit of criticism.
Activists object that the notification will enable post-facto appraisal of projects involving violations — where construction has begun or expansion or modernisation carried out without clearance — which might encourage more violations. But the notification intends to formalise irregularities made by violators for proper monitoring.
It specifically mentions that cases of violations will be appraised by an committee. The appraisal committee will assess if the project has been constructed or carried out at a site permissible under prevailing laws, and/or the expansion that has been done can run sustainably under the compliance of environmental norms with adequate safeguards. In case the committee finds a project to be in violation of regulations, it will recommend that the project be closed, along with other actions under law.
This measure intends to bring violators under the purview of scrutiny and monitoring so they can be made to compensate either for the damage already done or to ensure nil-to-minimum damage in the future. Moreover, these approvals are prospective and not retrospective in nature, which means they will not encourage future violations.
The notification defines three categories of projects — A, B1, and B2 — founded on their social and economic impacts and the geographical extent. Those under the B2 category, which are high-impact developmental projects, are exempted from the process of public consultation, but would still need environmental clearance and environmental permission or provision. This has been done to avoid cost inflations and delays in implementation of such high-impact projects.
These apart, around 40 low-polluting and high-employment generating project categories — micro-enterprises; clay and sand extraction, digging of wells or foundations of buildings; solar thermal power plants; desilting of village ponds or tanks; construction of village roads, ponds, bunds undertaken under the MGNREGS and other government programmes; dredging and desilting of dams, reservoirs, weirs, barrages, rivers and canals for the purpose of their maintenance, upkeep and disaster management; common effluent treatment plants — are exempted from environmental clearance and permission or provision.
A practical policy will always try to strike a balance between preserving the environment and achieving prosperity for the citizens of a country. By expediting the clearance process for developmental projects while strengthening the monitoring mechanism of cleared projects, the draft EIA notification has sought to strike a balance between these two poles. Even after this, if the community has any apprehensions, the notification provides for appeal against a clearance granted at the National Green Tribunal.
This notification has brought about a paradigm change by shifting focus to the monitoring of approved projects. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is also developing a mechanism to ensure strict and regular monitoring, with heavy sanctions on violators.
A middle path must be found where a developed country can coexist with a healthy environment. The current notification seeks to do away with delays without compromising environmental norms. It has to be supplemented with the willingness to protect the environment through strict monitoring and heavy penalties for non-compliance.
Mishra is Adviser (Environment & Forest) and Panwar is Consultant,
NITI Aayog. Views are personal
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
AMFI wants to communicate that investors can start a SIP with even ₹100: NS Venkatesh
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...