Editorial

Climate change has exacerbated India’s locust threat

| Updated on June 04, 2020 Published on June 04, 2020

While dealing with an ongoing invasion, the government should, however, desist from using organophosphates right at the outset, as these could have serious health and ecological consequences

After nearly three decades, India is faced with a serious locust invasion. While early swarms have already reached Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, a massive surge is expected in July as swarms are expected from West Asia and as far as the Horn of Africa. Locusts, the scourge of farmers since time immemorial, have begun to thrive in a time of climate change. The warming of the seas has induced more cyclones all over the world, lashing out with surprising frequency in regions where these were rarely experienced. In the Arabian desert, a surprising combination of humidity and hot weather owing to these gusts of wind and rain have created ideal conditions for the breeding of locusts, which also prefer areas with sandy soil. The UN Environment Programme has observed recently: “Studies have linked hotter climate to damaging locust swarms, leaving Africa disproportionately affected...Wet weather also favours multiplication of locusts. Widespread, above average rain that pounded the Horn of Africa from October to December 2019...These abnormal rains were caused by the Indian Ocean Dipole, a phenomenon accentuated by climate change.” Prolonged periods of unseasonal rain and hot weather in India, as well as cyclonic disturbances, have increased India’s vulnerability to locust attacks. Locusts damaged crop over an estimated 50,000 ha in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab between May 2019 and February 2020, being active even in cold weather. If locusts are to be a greater menace to Indian farmers than in the past, the problem calls for a holistic policy response.

While dealing with an ongoing invasion, the government should, however, desist from using organophosphates right at the outset, as these could have serious health and ecological consequences, particularly as they would have to be sprayed aerially for maximum impact and would be carried by wind over long distances. The alleged health effects of aerial spraying of endosulfan on cashew plantations in northern Kerala (Kasargod district) in the 1980s should be kept in mind. The rise of cancer cases in Punjab has been linked to contamination of food and water owing to indiscriminate use of chemicals and fertiliser. To deal with the locusts, noted farm scientists have advocated aerial sprays of neem oil decoction in the first stage, ramping up the pesticide use gradually. FAO guidelines on aerial spraying should be adhered to. The rising locust population has also been linked to a decline in the population of bird species that feed on its eggs. This decline is considered to be a fallout of both changes in climate as well as the pollution of air and water owing to chemical-pesticide-oriented farming.

The Centre’s boost to organic agriculture is encouraging in this regard. Its proposal to ban 27 pesticides, which includes organophosphates, should however be accompanied by efforts to find sustainable alternatives for farmers, who are battling uncertainties on all fronts.

Published on June 04, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Insurance-driven healthcare hasn’t worked for Covid-19
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.