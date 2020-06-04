Climate change has exacerbated India’s locust threat

Turning adversity into opportunity
Cummins to boost global business from India
After nearly three decades, India is faced with a serious locust invasion. While early swarms have already reached Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, a massive surge is expected in July as swarms are expected from West Asia and as far as the Horn of Africa. Locusts, the scourge of farmers since time immemorial, have begun to thrive in a time of climate change. The warming of the seas has induced more cyclones all over the world, lashing out with surprising frequency in regions where these were rarely experienced. In the Arabian desert, a surprising combination of humidity and hot weather owing to these gusts of wind and rain have created ideal conditions for the breeding of locusts, which also prefer areas with sandy soil. The UN Environment Programme has observed recently: “Studies have linked hotter climate to damaging locust swarms, leaving Africa disproportionately affected...Wet weather also favours multiplication of locusts. Widespread, above average rain that pounded the Horn of Africa from October to December 2019...These abnormal rains were caused by the Indian Ocean Dipole, a phenomenon accentuated by climate change.” Prolonged periods of unseasonal rain and hot weather in India, as well as cyclonic disturbances, have increased India’s vulnerability to locust attacks. Locusts damaged crop over an estimated 50,000 ha in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab between May 2019 and February 2020, being active even in cold weather. If locusts are to be a greater menace to Indian farmers than in the past, the problem calls for a holistic policy response.
While dealing with an ongoing invasion, the government should, however, desist from using organophosphates right at the outset, as these could have serious health and ecological consequences, particularly as they would have to be sprayed aerially for maximum impact and would be carried by wind over long distances. The alleged health effects of aerial spraying of endosulfan on cashew plantations in northern Kerala (Kasargod district) in the 1980s should be kept in mind. The rise of cancer cases in Punjab has been linked to contamination of food and water owing to indiscriminate use of chemicals and fertiliser. To deal with the locusts, noted farm scientists have advocated aerial sprays of neem oil decoction in the first stage, ramping up the pesticide use gradually. FAO guidelines on aerial spraying should be adhered to. The rising locust population has also been linked to a decline in the population of bird species that feed on its eggs. This decline is considered to be a fallout of both changes in climate as well as the pollution of air and water owing to chemical-pesticide-oriented farming.
The Centre’s boost to organic agriculture is encouraging in this regard. Its proposal to ban 27 pesticides, which includes organophosphates, should however be accompanied by efforts to find sustainable alternatives for farmers, who are battling uncertainties on all fronts.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
Porsche’s heritage design special is designed to woo buyers wearied by the pandemic and its rigours
The lockdown was imposed for way too long, and will need up to a year to recover, says MD Ashwath Ram
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
Breaking above a key long-term resistance at ₹235, the stock of Wockhardt jumped 5 per cent on Thursday with ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...