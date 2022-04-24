Dream in flames

The promotion of electric vehicles (EVs), particularly two-wheelers, could hit a speed-breaker if safety fears arising out of the recent accidents are not addressed immediately. According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations, 4.29 lakh electric vehicles were sold in 2021-22, a 218 per cent jump over the 1.34 lakh vehicles sold in 2020-21 and a 155 per cent jump over sales in 2019-20 (1.68 lakh vehicles). Sales of EV two-wheelers have risen five times (463 per cent) to 2.31 lakh in 2021-22. This is the fastest growing segment, accounting for over half of total EV sales. That only two-wheeler batteries are catching fire, and not those of cars or three-wheelers, is not surprising because of two reasons — one, there are more two-wheelers on the roads and, two, unlike the other segments, the two-wheeler market is highly price sensitive, which has apparently driven the manufacturers to cut costs by compromising on safety. While Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted last week that an expert panel will look into the numerous accidents and suggest remedial steps, the time for action is now. With an accident being reported almost every day in the last few days, action cannot wait for the panel’s recommendations. This is not just about the bad publicity for EVs but also about precious lives.

There is little doubt that the main culprit is the battery chemistry. Lithium-ion batteries are of many makes, depending upon which other elements lithium has been married to. The most commonly used chemistry in two-wheelers is nickel-manganese-cobalt, or NMC, which while being the best in terms of performance and costs, are the most inflammable. Not surprisingly, most two-wheeler makers have procured NMC batteries from China. These are not suited to India’s hot climate. What’s worse, some of the cells in batteries are not new but used ones. Other Li-ion chemistries, such as lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) and lithium titanate oxide (LTO) are costly, but safe. However, even NMC could be used with safety features. There is plenty on the technology table — such as dual fuse for each cell which will automatically cut off if either the temperature or current exceeds a limit, active thermal management to cool down the battery, a temperature indicator with a buzzer to warn the rider and an emergency switch-off system. These are not costly either.

The government should order a recall of all EV 2Ws and mandate retrofit of safety features such as active thermal management and emergency switch-off. For vehicles that are yet to hit the roads, it should ban NMC batteries to force manufacturers towards safer chemistries. Guidelines need to be framed for EV certification, especially batteries and battery management systems. Going forward, the Centre should incentivise the use of solid-state batteries, which have no inflammable, liquid electrolytes. Indeed, the government should look beyond lithium, design a policy framework to foster cheaper and better alternatives such as those based on abundant, indigenous materials such as sodium, zinc and aluminum. The PLI scheme for batteries has a daunting task ahead.