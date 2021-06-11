Endemic malaise

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
There can be no denying the importance of credible data as a public good. In the context of Covid data — whether number of infections, tests or deaths — it also helps in getting a granular fix on the spread of the pandemic and the steps to be taken to beat it. Detailed knowledge of the geographical spread of the pandemic, the demographic profile of the dead and the medical conditions underlying their death would go a long way in dealing with a possible third wave — which is likely to hit those who escaped this surge. Realising this, a growing number of States are revising their death count, prodded in no small measure by courts. Following a 21-day investigation prompted by the Patna High Court, Bihar revised its death count by a staggering 72 per cent — from 5,458 cumulative deaths as on June 8 to 9,429 deaths as on June 9, including about 1,500 in the first wave. The State administration did well to set in motion an investigation process that included private hospitals and nursing homes not reporting Covid-related deaths, deaths in-transit and deaths at home due to Covid-related complications. On Wednesday, the Uttarakhand High Court asked the State government to do an audit of Covid-19 deaths during the second surge. Meanwhile, Maharashtra released a fresh tranche of its “reconciled” fatalities on Friday with the addition of 1,552 more deaths that took the cumulative death count in the State to 1,03,748. On April 28, the Telangana High Court observed that the State Government was under-reporting the actual number of deaths. In the past, Tamil Nadu and Delhi too have recounted their death figures. In Tamil Nadu, the numbers for Chennai were revised last July after a series of exposes by media organisations.
Poor reporting of death precedes Covid, and should not be put down to conspiracy theories. According to a 2018 report by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, medically certified deaths accounted for just 21.1 per cent of total registered deaths in respect of 35 States/UTs. Endeavours such as ‘Million Death Study’ undertaken by the experts in the Centre for Global Health Research at the University of Toronto have advocated methods such as verbal autopsies wherein trained volunteers in each district verbally derive the cause of death from the symptoms exhibited by the deceased.
In the absence of such systems, India’s Covid-19 death data, in quantitative and qualitative terms, have come under a shadow of doubt. To be fair, this problem is not restricted to India, though; several advanced countries are also under a shadow on accurate reporting of Covid deaths. Yet it is a relief that the authorities are waking up.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...