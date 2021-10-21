Letters to the editor dated October 21, 2021

A billion jabs

Apropos ‘On the verge of a billion jabs, and counting’ (October 21), it is indeed a praiseworthy achievement for our country, especially so given the vast land area, often challenging terrain, and difficult-to-access locations.

The country has surmounted the logistics challenge of reaching millions in such conditions while maintaining the vaccines in good condition.

The national, State and local governments, healthcare workers, and vaccine supply chain are playing a praiseworthy role in this mammoth effort. No doubt the experience gained over many years of administering the polio vaccine, on a single day to crores of babies, has helped.

The effort is backed by a fine IT initiative, CoWIN, appreciated worldwide. Issuing appointments, documenting vaccinations, issuing certificates, etc., are happening seamlessly each day. It is indeed a proud day for all Indians.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

A major accomplishment

This refers to ‘Thanks a billion’ (October 21). Accomplishment of one billion jabs have proved naysayers wrong and is surely a yeoman’s service to the cause of humanity. However, the government ought not be lulled into complacency as the pandemic has also exposed its underbelly when tens of thousands people perished on account of lack of oxygen, hospital beds and were literally left to fend for themselves.

The Modi government is unquestionably justified in celebrating the one billion mark but its stature shall be further enhanced if it owns the responsibility of lost lives during the pandemic’s peak.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

Improving healthcare

Hats off to medical professionals, pharma companies, health workers and the Central/State governments for achieving this milestone. The pandemic has shown the importance of the health sector and also proved nothing is impossible if we really want to achieve something good for the nation/world.

The government should not consider this is the end of the road but should strive hard to improve the health sector. This can be done by constructing more medical colleges, encouraging research in medicine and offering medical education at reasonable costs.

As regards vaccination costs, this is the right time for major business houses to use their CSR funds, and take initiatives through their network/resources and ensure that the poorest of the poor in the country are vaccinated. Vaccinating the majority of the population is the only way to avert a third wave of the pandemic.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Auto fuels on fire

This refers to ‘Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day running’ (October 21). The Centre’s decision to relentlessly hiking the retail prices of petrol and diesel may soon boomerang on it. The common man has nothing to fall back on amidst the skyrocketing prices, and his patience may wear thin sooner that later.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Huge inequality

It is impossible to understand how the stock market is reaching newer highs when more people than before are remaining hungry. While the wealth of the richest men in India is increasing in billions of dollars, in the Hunger Index India has slipped to 101st rank, below Pakistan and Bangladesh. This kind of inequality cannot be without consequences. Also, the rising cost of fuel is making it difficult for millions to survive.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Promote FPOs

This refers to ‘FPO as Sumo wrestlers’(October 21). Indeed, farmer producer organisations provide end-to-end support to small farmers through technical services, cultivation inputs, processing and marketing. Through its hybrid structure, FPOs are facilitating farmers enhance their competitiveness and get better market opportunities and income. The success of FPOs, however, depends on good governance, cluster-based farming and eliminating middlemen from the marketing chain.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.