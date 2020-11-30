Problem of plenty

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Foreign investors seem to be taking a rather more sanguine view of India’s economic prospects than domestic institutions and the commentariat. At least that’s the inference one draws from unabated inflows from foreign portfolio investors and direct investors in the post-Covid period. Government data show that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in July-September 2020, at $28 billion, was double the same period last year. If one considers the last six months to smooth out flows and looks at only incremental equity investments, FDI into India at $30 billion has still seen a 15 per cent increase. Net investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in Indian equities, after faltering a bit in September, have turned into a gusher with inflows of ₹1.56-lakh crore this fiscal, including record in November . While strong inflows are definitely desirable at a time when India’s capex cycle needs a fresh start, their sustainability cannot be taken for granted.
At a macro level, three factors could be behind the optimism despite the economy entering a technical recession. One, after the 23.9 per cent contraction in Q1, high-frequency indicators have shown a faster-than-expected normalisation since September, prompting GDP upgrades. Two, listed companies and late stage start-ups — two key recipients of FPI and FDI flows — have weathered Covid relatively well. Listed companies managed a 31 per cent rebound in their net profits in Q2 helped by cost savings, interest rate cuts and a shift to the formal sector. Tech start-ups have been key beneficiaries of the digitalisation and consumer migration to online transactions. Three, recent reforms on FDI, production linked incentives and the steep corporate tax cuts have also aided flows. These, however, do not fully explain the story; there’s also the liquidity tailwinds powering record flows. The resumption of money-printing by central banks keen to shield their economies from Covid has played no small role in the gush of global liquidity that has inflated public and private market valuations. Should central banks stop or even pause in their efforts, the tide could recede as quickly as it rushed in. The Indian market is poised at a historically high valuation (the Nifty PE is at 31 times) and will be particularly at risk. FDI flows into India remain heavily dependent on individual deals sewn up by the leading lights of India Inc and remain unpredictable.
The liquidity gusher has created an unusual problem of plenty for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has been mopping up dollars in its bid to prevent sharp Rupee appreciation. But with the market interventions contributing to excessive liquidity with banks, forcing down market interest rates and fuelling inflation risks, RBI must perhaps consider letting the Rupee find its own level. Plentiful flows also offer a rare opportunity for Indian regulators to more closely scrutinise the quality of money rushing in, by tightening the screws on Participatory Notes and round-tripping through brass-plate entities.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
Rate rose to $2,753 a tonne on Nov 24 from around $2,250 a tonne early in the month
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...