Greening the construction process

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Concrete waste is one of the most common everyday sights.
Officially India generates around 150 million tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste every year. In reality, it may be a lot more. In terms of volume and value, concrete and steel should make up a large part of this waste grouping though we do not have a precise estimate of that.
India produces around 300 million tonnes of cement a year, making it the second largest in the world. The C&D waste we generate a year is half of that volume. Again, all of that is not cement (or steel), but it should give us an idea of the magnitude of the problem.
Concrete waste that is left unrecycled is an environmental hazard (air and water), not to mention the potential safety hazard to the public. While construction activity is picking up, the challenge of dealing with concrete waste will also continue to grow as much in the near term as long term.
The regulatory mechanism to deal with C&D waste is already in place both at the national and State levels. However, we have a lot of catching up to do in terms of creating better awareness about building sufficient recycling facilities. By some estimates the current C&D waste recycling capacity is less than 2 per cent of what is needed. More investment in this area may have to be driven by green cement produced partly with recycled waste.
There is already a growing demand for green cement and concrete products around the world and in India, a strong consumer advocacy will help grow the market. The long-term demand for cement will continue to grow exponentially in the coming years in India. And so will the challenge of concrete waste unless we address it now through innovation/technology, better consumer support and fiscally-backed government policies.
The writer is MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...