Reservation for EWS

This refers to ‘Time for a reset’ (November 14). In January 2019, the then President gave assent to reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) and as such was added in clause 6 of Article 15 and Article 16 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court, in its recent judgment, reaffirmed 10 per cent reservation to EWS by 3:2 majority through the 103rd Constitutional amendment.

Instead of abiding by the same, it is unfortunate that some governments have gone on appeal against the verdict. Social backwardness is not based on caste and community alone. There are some sections in minority who do not fall under any type of reservations but who are otherwise talented but economically backward. Opposing EWS reservation is purely vote bank politics. Denying rightful share to them will lead to brain drain and the country is bound to suffer in the long run.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

A blow to social justice

The apex court verdict upholding the 10 per cent reservation for EWS has dealt a lethal blow not only to the doctrine of social justice but also upended the existing logic of affirmative action. By establishing a quota on economic grounds and excluding SC, ST and OBC from its ambit, the apex court has failed to appreciate the fact that reservations for these communities are not a favour bestowed upon them but a reparative and a compensatory mechanism. It is time the apex court revisited its verdict on the 103rd Constitutional amendment and upheld the Constitutional principles guiding affirmative action.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Lead batteries in demand

This refers to ‘The future of lead-acid batteries looks bright’ (November 14). Through increased R&D funding and public-private partnerships, it is possible to dramatically increase the performance and energy density of lead batteries.

Today, lead batteries achieve approximately 40 per cent of the maximum theoretical energy density. The industry’s long-term goal is to unlock the true potential of lead batteries to achieve 95 per cent or even greater of theoretical energy density.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN

Credit-deposit mismatch

This refers to ‘RBI to gauge sustainability of robust credit growth’ (November 14). While credit expansion is a cause for the rise in economic activities and inflation, the growth in deposits is not keeping pace with that of the former. Now banks have come out with short-term deposit schemes at higher rates to avoid asset-liability mismatches and earn optimum interest.

The banking regulator must tighten its surveillance systems to maintain the quality of the balance sheets of banks, to attract depositors and investors.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Russian oil insurance

Apropos ‘Will claims against Russian oil tankers be paid?’ (November 14), it is unfortunate that after December 5 major marine insurers will not cover tanker ships carrying Russian crude oil, thanks to sanctions by the US and Europe. In this context, India buying Russian oil at discounted prices with rupee settlement through Vostro account may get hampered. The dire need is for a global insurance company to be created by the WTO to provide marine insurance.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

