Medical negligence

Apropos ‘Tackling medical negligence’ December 25), the writer is right in saying that medical audits by a board of independent, qualified people not on the institution or doctor’s payrolls could be a solution.

However given the number of people affected by faulty medical treatment, there seems to be no justification at all, in ‘decriminalization’ of the ‘medical negligence’.

The medical association may have welcomed the government’s view but what about the affected patients?

Reasonably speaking, the erring doctors should own up his/her onerous responsibilities in all such cases. The govt should also ‘revisit’ its latest move to ‘decriminalize’ the cases involving ‘proven’ medical negligence.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Climate challenges

With reference to the article ‘Creating a flywheel of collaboration to cut emissions’ (December 25), COP28 has ended.

However, the divide between developing countries and developed countries remains. Developing countries required massive financial support in mitigating the climate challenges. Accumulating funds to the needy is still an issue.

The progress made by India in renewable energy is impressive but that failed to make an impression on other nations at COP28.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Boosting millets

Apropos news item ‘Millet sisters want procurement at MSP for traditional grains’ (December 25), all millets crops are arid area crops and are to be encouraged for cultivation in arid and semi arid areas, by way of remunerative support prices and making millet based foods served in Anganwadi centres

In respect of popular millets like Bajra, Jowar and Ragi, apart from MSP , there should also be a “minimum yield guarantee” extension-cum- demonstration farms to improve productivity to encourage farmers to cultivate millets.

Also the Centre for Food Technology, Mysore should introduce tasty and ready-to-cook products made from Millets for wider use across all walks of people

T Srikrishna

Bengaluru

Telecom Bill welcome

The passage of the Telecommunication Bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha that proposes significant and far-reaching changes in the regulatory architecture governing the telecom sector in the country is welcome.

The new Bill’s attempt to simplify processes for telecom networks by moving from a cumbersome licencing regime to an authorisation system and the adoption of an administrative allocation of satellite spectrum in preference to the auction method that benefits mostly wealthy corporations are steps in the right direction. However, there are certain provisions in the new Bill that evoke concern.

Instead of providing robust checks, the new Bill allows unbridled power to the state to take over telecom services in the case of public emergencies or in the interest of public safety. Given the risk this poses for businesses operating in the telecom sector, the BJP-led government at the centre needs to revisit provisions without delay.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)