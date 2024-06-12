Air travel: safety first

Apropos the article ‘Fly standing: why not?’ (June 12), even if all the safety and precautionary measures are taken, best of passenger aircraft is deployed and best of pilots are flying an aircraft, it is next to impossible to guess/predict and avoid every kind of accident that can occur during a flight. For instance, bird hits, turbulence due to sudden change of weather, aircraft hitting an air-pocket, etc., can occur any time. It has also been observed that turbulences have increased due to global warming. It is not uncommon for even “sitting” passengers suffering injuries or having died during such accidents earlier. One can imagine the plight of passengers and the potential dangers they face, if they are in vertical seat or cabin, when such accidents happen, whatever may be the design of such vertical seats or cabins. Passengers may be tempted to travel in “cattle class” due to low airfare, if such standing seats or cabins are introduced. But just to increase the passenger capacity of an aircraft or decrease the price of air travel, it is unethical and illogical to put the safety of passengers in jeopardy.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Growth drivers

This refers to ‘Is consumption-led growth waning?’ (June 12). The Indian growth story over the last 30 years since economic reforms started in 1991 has largely been consumption driven. Private consumption on the whole accounts for 55-60 per cent of GDP. However, a fallout of the consumption trend has been the growing gap between the rich and poor, which widened further post-Covid. The decline in private consumption is a worrying signal, notwithstanding the growth in gross fixed capital formation. This investment growth may not sustain in the absence of consumption support.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Coalition politics

Apropos ‘Modi the leader, and administrator’ (June 12). It is a tough challenge for Modi to run the show with a stronger and more determined Opposition. Coalition politics has become a necessity, especially in India, and Modi has to change his rather unilateral style of functioning. It would be appropriate if all the ministers announce their future course of action in the new Cabinet. The tax-paying middle-class is looking forward to the Budget for possible sops. The ruling party should focus on how to make available money in the pockets of the middle class. This can be done by raising the standard deduction and continuing with all the exemptions under the Income-Tax Act.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Reality check needed

This refers to ‘Modi the leader, and administrator’ (June 12). Modi has demonstrated his competence as an administrator, both as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as the Prime Minister of India. However, the BJP’s twin successes in 2014 and 2019 may have led him to become overconfident. He appears to be aware that the BJP’s success heavily relies on him and his oratory skills. The UP poll results reveal that despite the double-engine government in the State, the party’s intelligence wing failed to accurately assess the public mood, even in Yogi’s stronghold. The same situation applies to Maharashtra. The setbacks in these two States could be attributed to overconfidence stemming from prolonged success. In his third term, a reality check is necessary, along with effective navigation of coalition partnerships, which is crucial for the government to maintain its effectiveness.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai