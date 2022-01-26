Letters to the Editor

This refers to ‘Coming, a Budget for consolidation’ (January 26). The Budget exercise is always a deft balancing act. Finance Ministers have to ensure financial discipline, while also incorporating some of the suggestions from pressure groups.

Formulating the Budget for FY23 will be a tad easier as it would be possible to explain away some of the deviations from expectations, thanks to the uncertainties caused by the Covid pandemic.

Luckily for the government, the Opposition is weak and there are hardly any healthy debates on important issues.

India is yet to map the country’s real domestic resources. These include real estate, domestic gold stock and untapped potential for industrial development.

MG Warrier

Thiruvananthapuram

Railways’ priorities

This refers to ‘Track changer’ (January 26). The Railways is truly at an inflexion point. The importance of the Railways in the Indian economy cannot be overstated as until recently it had a separate budget. The motives of the government in trying to privatise it cannot be hidden. From outsourcing railway stations and catering to private operators, it has set the ball rolling for privatisation.

More important than swanky platforms and bullet trains which may be the need of hour for a certain class of citizens, an overwhelming majority is only looking for a safe, convenient and cheap means of travel. The Railways is the single biggest employer in India. Any attempt to interfere with its working is going to have an adverse effect on the already precarious employment situation.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Freebies before elections

The Supreme Court issuing notices to the Centre and the Election Commission asking them to curb the practice of announcing freebies before elections is timely. Almost all political parties announce freebies like cash to unemployed youth and poor families, loan waivers, etc., before election.

The economic impact of these freebies is also not thought of. This money is generally misused, especially by the youth who spent it on liquor and other excesses.

Such doles lead to additional debt, which ultimately is settled through taxpayers’ money. The Election Commission should be given the power and resources to curb all such unconstitutional and illegal practices, which have been going on for decades now. The court apex has also suggested that such parties be deregistered.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram, AP

Focus on jobs

The upcoming Budget must focus on restoring jobs, especially of the middle/ lower-middle class and daily wage earners, lost on account of the pandemic. The economy was already experiencing jobless growth over the last four years.

Most worrying is the drop in salaried jobs, which point to an unstable economy starved of investment, tepid growth in domestic consumer demand, and low capacity utilisation. Without new investments by large business entities, India will not be able to generate the kind of employment it needs. Rising interest rates and a depreciating rupee are making matters worse.

MSMEs, which account for 65 per cent of the employment, are in dire straits today. Just as the sector was recovering from the effects of demonetisation, Covid emerged and has dealt a severe blow.

The Budget must address the concerns of the sector

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Pepper growers’ woes

This refers to ‘Price drop: Pepper growers point fingers at Vietnam imports’ (January 26). Oblivious of their woes, pepper growers are always made the soft target. The rightful demand for Minimum Import Price has startlingly ended up with a stay by the Kerala High Court. This will only benefit the traders and not the actual growers.

The latest concern is poor quality import, apart from illegal smuggling, at the cost of domestic growers, who are already in distress due to decreased pepper yield owing to erratic weather since 2018. The government must look into the issue at least because it is a major forex earning agro-commodity, if not with the intent to recognise the hardships of grower.

Rajiv Magal

Sri Sai Siri Estate

Halekere Village

Karnataka