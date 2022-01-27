Letters to the Editor

This refers to ‘Let’s not be dismissive about hyperloop rail’ (January 27). Hyperloop rail is not operational in any part of the world, and is only in the conceptual stage at this point of time. So maintenance and running costs, etc., cannot be gauged now. How the HSR or bullet train project turns out for the common people after a few years may pave the way for a decision on hyperloop too.

There is no harm in leapfrogging to hyperloop directly, but for that the government should have steely resolve and engage in groundwork and detailed analysis with private companies. Indian Railways does not have the wherewithal to handle such a project.

Bal Govind

Noida

Splitting of posts

This has reference to ‘Over a third of top-500 firms yet to split MD and chair roles’ (January 27). The splitting of chairman and CEO positions is not for diluting the authority of promoters in a company but to reduce the work burden of a single individual.

The complexities of present day businesses need sharing of responsibility at the top level and splitting the posts provides a natural ‘four eye’ mechanism which will only help the business. The liabilities are the same for both executive and non-executive chairmen and splitting and balancing the responsibilities between chairman and MD improves efficiency and corporate governance.

The agenda presented by the MD can be examined by the chairman and other directors independently, which is the very purpose of having a professional board. At the same time, while splitting the roles, care should be taken not to fix more than reasonable remuneration to the chairman of the board and the two posts are not to be held by close relatives after the split.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Math hurdle

This refers to ‘Nearly 90% Indians aged 10-16 lack math skills: UNESCO report’ (January 27). It is disappointing to hear that the younger generation of India lacks skills in mathematics and their counterparts in neighboring countries are far ahead of them.

Most students struggle with not only mathematics but English too. However, students must attain some level of expertise in these two disciplines to help them face the career challenges of tomorrow better. A complete overhaul of our education system seems inevitable.

Girish R Edathitta

Pathanamthitta. Kerala

Tackling Omicron

Apropos ‘Response to Omicron may neutralise Delta’ (January 27). It is heartening to know the assessment of scientists at the National Institute of Virology that the Omicron infection in vaccinated people generate “significant” immune responses against not only Omicron but against other variants also, including the Delta strain that had fuelled India’s second Covid wave last year.

Also, the laboratory results suggest a nationwide Omicron wave in vaccinated people could serve as a shield against future outbreaks of Delta and are in line with a US study last week that had indicated that Omicron in fully vaccinated people induces immunity against multiple variants.

Further, the current Omicron-driven wave has been marked by significantly lower levels of severe disease and hospitalisation. In this backdrop, infectious disease experts believe this is due to a mix of Omicron’s inherent lower virulence and protection offered by prior infections and vaccinations.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Privatise with care

Apropos ‘All about Air India divestment’ (January 27), the entire divestment journey of India’s once proud national carrier, dating back to the year 2001 during the NDA regime under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has been quite tumultuous. Successive government vehemently tried to get rid of the “red elephant”, but failed to find any ‘worthy’ buyer. The Narendra Modi government has finally managed to strike an ‘all acceptable deal’ in January 2021 with the Tata group, after tweaking its ‘original’ terms of offer.

Of course, the Air India divestment may be seen as yet another feather in Prime Minister Modi’s cap for keeping his word about reducing the government’s role in the economy apart from getting rid of the airline with accumulated debt of around ₹70,000 crore.

However, the Centre relentlessly toying with the idea of ‘selling its own wares’ including some profit-making PSUs, namely BPCL and LIC, makes little sense. Should it not act wisely and save something for the ‘rainy day’ too? Needless to say, mindless privatisation is no panacea for all our economic ills.

Vinayak G

New Delhi