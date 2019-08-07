A big loss

The sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj a seasoned politician, powerful orator and an outstanding parliamentarian is an irreparable loss to both the BJP and the nation. Right from the days she became the youngest-ever minister in the Haryana cabinet to when she was External Affairs Minister, the position she held last before retiring herself from active politics, Sushma Swaraj effectively used politics as an instrument to help, serve and address the aspirations of the people. The commitment and empathy with which she reached out to and helped distressed Indian citizens abroad in her capacity as Foreign Minister had endeared herself to scores of people. Glowing tributes from leaders across the political spectrum speak volumes about her endearing personality.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Worth trying

The basic idea in handing over the reins of a company on the road to bankruptcy to professional management as suggested in ‘Seeing bankruptcies as opportunities’ (August 7) seems to prevent the inefficient owners from interfering in the management of the company. A major advantage of this would be the protection of the workforce from retrenchment for a lapse they did not commit.

However, its success will depend on selection of competent professionals and the quality and morale of the available workforce. Recalling the rejuvenation of Satyam Computer Services, it worked because its affairs were transferred to a well-chosen group and the owner B Ramalinga Raju had left a motivated workforce behind.

Also, attempts should be made to identify professionals who link their progress with that of the company — like Lee Iacocca who headed the ailing Chrysler on a salary of $1 per year till the company became profitable.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Pakistan’s empty threat

This refers to ‘Pak Army prepared to go to any extent to help Kashmiris’ (August 7). The reported announcement of the Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa claiming that his troops are prepared to “go to any extent” to help Kashmiris, must be treated with contempt it really deserves.

So, the Pakistan army has also mindlessly jumped into the fray after its remote controlled PM Imran Khan’s self-serving act of condemnation and rejection of the Indian government revoking Article 370 and vowing to exercise “all possible options” to counter India’s “illegal” and “unilateral” step. At best, it can beg before the US to “intervene” in this matter.

What is Pakistan’s locus standi in this case which, unquestionably, is solely our internal matter? While the barking dogs seldom bite but still there is no room whatsoever for any complacency on this count.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Kashmir issue

This refers to ‘'The BJP has closed the door for political engagement in Kashmir by curtailing Article 370’ August 7). The government had been engaging with the people of J&K for the past seven decades unsuccessfully. The problem of Kashmir cannot be seen in isolation. For decades our soldiers have been engaged in unproductive activities and the entire burden was shared by all other States. Hence, the suggestion to consult and engage with the people of Kashmir is not a practical idea. There are some special issues like this that warrant surgical treatment, which the present government has done successfully.

S Kalyanasundaram

Email

The cost of free power

This is with reference to ‘The cost of Delhi’s free power’ (August 7). Distribution of electricity should not be used as a political tool to win elections. Non-availability of electricity is one of the important reasons for closure of many industrial units and small-scale industries. If India has to generate employment opportunities for growing population, the government/s have to improve supply of electricity to the most backward areas of the nation. It is pathetic to see many tribal areas and small villages going without electricity for ages even as India boasts of becoming a super power.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

