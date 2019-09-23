Tax-cut booster

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
This refers to ‘Bold tax move needs matching reforms’(September 23). The Finance Minister cutting corporate tax rates will help push exports and enhance the cash inflows of India Inc. It will ease the debt-servicing capacity of corporates and pave the way for a significant reduction in bad assets in the banking sector. Though the government has to forgo a substantial ₹1.45 lakh crore in tax revenue, the Finance Minister’s action will create a multiplier effect in the economy, besides boosting the sentiments of investors.
However, it is imperative for the government to improve tax collection by plugging the loopholes in the tax collection system. Simultaneously, the government has to rapidly translate the various announcements into action to speed up the process of growth and enable the economy to come out of the slump.
As in the case of corporate taxes, the government must also look to further cut down the income tax rate, besides rationalising the slabs and exemptions. Albeit affluent, rich farmers do not pay income tax. The government must look to bring these farmers into the tax net.
VSK Pillai
Kottayam
Strengthening US-India ties
The much anticipated ‘Howdy, Modi’ event at Houston, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump jointly addressed the Indian Diaspora, showcased in unequivocal terms the deepening bilateral relationship between the world’s oldest and largest democracies. While Modi used the event to defend his government’s decision to revoke Article 370 which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, President Trump used the occasion to enlist the support of the highly influential Indian community in US to bolster his chance in his re-election bid to White House in 2020. It is hoped the growing bonhomie between Modi and Trump would help both the countries resolve the trade differences between them sooner than later.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
Primary market fall
With reference to the editorial ‘Dry spell’ (September 23 ), the decelerating trends in the primary market will definitely have an adverse effect on the growth and liquidity of mid-size companies and start-ups. Due to their inability to offer any collateral to banks for raising long term and working capital loans, most firms in this segment get equity support from venture capital and PE investors by diluting their holdings in the business to a large extent, in anticipation of higher valuations. The preferred exit for majority of the start-ups happen through IPOs on the designated small listing platforms of stock exchanges. Unless the diminishing investor confidence in trading in these stocks is restored, the growth of the primary market and sustainability of these companies will be at stake.
Sitaram Popuri
Bengaluru
Teary onions
This refers to ‘Onion prices surge to ₹70-80/kg' (September 23). Thanks to the nation’s highly ‘privileged’ hoarders and brokers as also the government’s failure to take timely action, an artificial shortage of onions has been created across the country.
But if the government fails to ensure proper supply and control the price for end-users, it may have to pay a heavy political price during the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula (Haryana)
PM Modi in Houston
To all appearances, “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston was a big success. It made a magnificent spectacle and a visual treat. Prime Minister Narendra painted a rosy picture of India to claim credit for himself and showcase the ‘world’s largest democracy’ to the world. Only by looking at India through rose-coloured spectacles we can agree with Modi’s assertion that ‘everything is fine in India’. Seeing impoverishment, joblessness, farmer distress, mob lynchings, jailing dissenters and the like and speaking about them are nowadays left to ‘anti-nationals’ and ‘urban Naxalites’.
G David Milton
Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to [email protected] or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports