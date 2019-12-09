LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Tata Altroz Review
The brand‘s new premium hatch brings a breath of fresh air to the segment and will make you rethink your ...
Boosting the Railways
The editorial ‘Off the rails’ (December 9) has a lot of useful information. Although trains are a comfortable mode of transport for the public, the costs of maintaining and running the service have become quite high for the Railways. The transporter should have revised upwards both passenger and and goods fares at regular intervals. The costs related to generating other sources of income should also be looked into. This should be done on a yearly basis.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Rail traffic revenue
This refers to ‘Urgent steps required to improve Railways’ finances’ (December 9). Nations are actively brainstorming on traffic needs up to 2020 and then 2050, when traffic densities will be pushed beyond practical limits. Freight requirements will grow exponentially with a rise in GDP. The setting up of separate, high capacity freight lines, the Konkan Railway and the Container Corporation of India were welcome steps. With appropriate investment and policy, organisational innovations will be feasible.
Wages form a large chunk of the expenditure. These need to be split into salary and performance incentive.
The latter must be based on operational elements and relative performance, and assessed twice a year. Improved efficiency through employee empowerment and incentives will in itself enable ushering in increased and faster haulage and wagon turnaround.
A well-oiled organisation alone can lift operational competency. How can any commercial venture operate with expenses besting revenue consistently.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
Onion debate
This refers to ‘Nirmala guilty of not ‘knowing her onions’” (December 9). There can’t be two opinions about the fact that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could have handled the Lok Sabha debate on rising onion prices with a bit of ‘tact and wit’.
However, as pointed out in the article, the key is that the answers to Parliamentary questions should be short and to the point and nothing must be said that gives room for further elucidation. By quite innocently and honestly responding to the opposition MP’s ‘onionised’ query, she got entrapped in his ‘Chakravyuh’.
It also goes without saying that this matter is being blown out of proportion. In the process, the real issues concerning the spiralling of onion prices now stands relegated to the back-burner.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula, Haryana
Karnataka by-polls
By winning more than ten assembly seats in Karnataka where by-polls were held, the BJP government in the State led by its Chief Minister BS Yediyuruppa had not only ensured stability to its government but also dealt a big blow to its political opponents — the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) — who were hoping to stage a comeback. As some semblance of stability returns, Yediyuruppa must focus on delivering corruption-free governance and inclusive development in the State.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
DeMo is no game
This refers to the article ‘Time for DeMo 2.0?’ (December 9). It is surprising that social media gossip has found its way into the article. A bureaucrat who has scores to settle with the Finance Ministry and the RBI has been quoted as if his is the last word on currency management. The November 8, 2016, decision to deny legal tender status for two high denomination currency notes had transparent objectives, which were stated by the government.
As regards ₹2,000 denomination notes, it has been made public that as the demand is more for smaller denomination notes, more notes of ₹500 and below denomination are being printed and even ATMs will be dispensing less of ₹2,000 denomination notes. Over time, the supply of ₹2,000 may come down. Even if the RBI decides to phase out ₹2,000 notes, demonetisation may not be necessary unless large-scale hoarding or unethical use of the currency are suspected at a later stage.
Demonetisation is not a healthy game to be played every now and then.
MG Warrier
Mumbai
The brand‘s new premium hatch brings a breath of fresh air to the segment and will make you rethink your ...
We are supposed to be in the ‘Post-PC Era’. But anyone who uses technology will know that the PC hasn’t died, ...
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not ...
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...