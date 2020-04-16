Letters to the editor

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
PPE procurement
At a time when the Indian government as well as many countries across the world have been scrambling to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) kits supply it to healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus, Assam has become the first State to receive the kits directly from China. Last Wednesday, a cargo flight operated by Blue Dart touched down in Guwahati from China’s Guangzhou, carrying 50,000 PPE kits. Without a doubt, Assam’s promptness made the State better prepared to handle the novel coronavirus. Other States must take note.
MM Islam Qasmi
Bihar
Farmers’ markets
In the light of forecast of a normal monsoon by the IMD (April 16), there is a need for carrying out agricultural reforms. This is not only a long-pending requirement, but if carried out now, it will partly compensate the loss to the economy due to the setbacks faced by various industries on account of Covid-19. Apart from the vagaries of monsoon, the major challenge faced by farmers is in marketing. Selling to mandis eats into their margin and farmers’ markets where consumers will buy directly from farmers should be set up all over the country. A part of the produce can still be sold via mandis so that availability of produce is equitable. A loan waiver alone is not enough for the long term and export orientation, food hygiene and quality standards need impetus. This system is running successfully in countries like the Netherlands.
M Raghuraman
Mumbai
eNAM initiative
At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is adding to economic woes, the already distressed farm sector is facing a thornier situation with the lack of proper market for the harvested produce. It is apt to mention here that though the e-NAM online marketing platform has completed four years, several States have not yet shown interest in it.
They have not yet taken a decision on incorporating this facility for the welfare of their own farmers, and many States have not even offered feedback to the Union government on the draft APLM Act, 2017. Those States which respect pro-farmer policies must review their decision to get included in e-NAM immediately after the pandemic eases.
Rajiv N Magal
Hassan, Karnataka
Blame game
This refers to ‘Look WHO’s talking’ (April 16). The US, which is highest donor for WHO with current donations of around $450-500 million per year, has taken an unfortunate decision of suspending its contribution this year. This comes at a time when the US is fighting one of its worst health battles. There is no doubt that China hid the news of the coronavirus outbreak initially. The WHO must also be held accountable, but after the immediate crises end. The WHO needs funds and the US’ support more than ever. Though China has pitched in with an offer to increase it’s share, without the US, the WHO’s operation will be affected. Trump must reverse this decision at the earliest.
Bal Govind
Noida
Sporting event
This refers to ‘BCCI suspends IPL 2020 indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic’ (April 16). The reported decision of the BCCI to postpone the tournament was not just well-intended but well-timed too. What else could have been expected of the Indian cricket board in the given scenario? It may also be recalled that the matches were originally scheduled to commence from March 30 at New Delhi’s Ferozeshah Kotla Grounds with the final slated to take place at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on May 24.
Earlier also, this key tournament was rescheduled to take place from April 15 but the latest extension of the nationwide lockdown upto May 3 seems to have burdened on all concerned, including the eight franchises which had so proudly bought a total of 62 players spending a total of ₹140.30 crore, who will not receive any money until the tournament is held. However, all eyes would also remain set on the ‘cricketing future’ of the former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Vinayak G
Bengaluru
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...