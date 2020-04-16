Letters to the editor

PPE procurement

At a time when the Indian government as well as many countries across the world have been scrambling to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) kits supply it to healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus, Assam has become the first State to receive the kits directly from China. Last Wednesday, a cargo flight operated by Blue Dart touched down in Guwahati from China’s Guangzhou, carrying 50,000 PPE kits. Without a doubt, Assam’s promptness made the State better prepared to handle the novel coronavirus. Other States must take note.

MM Islam Qasmi

Bihar

Farmers’ markets

In the light of forecast of a normal monsoon by the IMD (April 16), there is a need for carrying out agricultural reforms. This is not only a long-pending requirement, but if carried out now, it will partly compensate the loss to the economy due to the setbacks faced by various industries on account of Covid-19. Apart from the vagaries of monsoon, the major challenge faced by farmers is in marketing. Selling to mandis eats into their margin and farmers’ markets where consumers will buy directly from farmers should be set up all over the country. A part of the produce can still be sold via mandis so that availability of produce is equitable. A loan waiver alone is not enough for the long term and export orientation, food hygiene and quality standards need impetus. This system is running successfully in countries like the Netherlands.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

eNAM initiative

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is adding to economic woes, the already distressed farm sector is facing a thornier situation with the lack of proper market for the harvested produce. It is apt to mention here that though the e-NAM online marketing platform has completed four years, several States have not yet shown interest in it.

They have not yet taken a decision on incorporating this facility for the welfare of their own farmers, and many States have not even offered feedback to the Union government on the draft APLM Act, 2017. Those States which respect pro-farmer policies must review their decision to get included in e-NAM immediately after the pandemic eases.

Rajiv N Magal

Hassan, Karnataka

Blame game

This refers to ‘Look WHO’s talking’ (April 16). The US, which is highest donor for WHO with current donations of around $450-500 million per year, has taken an unfortunate decision of suspending its contribution this year. This comes at a time when the US is fighting one of its worst health battles. There is no doubt that China hid the news of the coronavirus outbreak initially. The WHO must also be held accountable, but after the immediate crises end. The WHO needs funds and the US’ support more than ever. Though China has pitched in with an offer to increase it’s share, without the US, the WHO’s operation will be affected. Trump must reverse this decision at the earliest.

Bal Govind

Noida

Sporting event

This refers to ‘BCCI suspends IPL 2020 indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic’ (April 16). The reported decision of the BCCI to postpone the tournament was not just well-intended but well-timed too. What else could have been expected of the Indian cricket board in the given scenario? It may also be recalled that the matches were originally scheduled to commence from March 30 at New Delhi’s Ferozeshah Kotla Grounds with the final slated to take place at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on May 24.

Earlier also, this key tournament was rescheduled to take place from April 15 but the latest extension of the nationwide lockdown upto May 3 seems to have burdened on all concerned, including the eight franchises which had so proudly bought a total of 62 players spending a total of ₹140.30 crore, who will not receive any money until the tournament is held. However, all eyes would also remain set on the ‘cricketing future’ of the former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru