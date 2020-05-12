Letters to the editor dated May 12, 2020

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
Relief measures
The impact of the coronavirus on the society and the common man has been quite problematic, especially in the case of the economically poor sections and the rural folk. Although the States and the Centre have taken steps quite purposefully in providing relief to the affected, it is necessary that they appoint a panel consisting of officers and social leaders to oversee the relief provided to the affected. The panel should examine the plight of the affected about their relief and attend to requests for relief from other sections. The formation of the panel should be publicised. The government should also oversee its performance to ensure its effectiveness.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Labour laws
Apropos ‘Race to the bottom’ (May 12). The editorial has rightly advocated that just deregulating labour laws providing safety, health and welfare measures with needed redress on disputes will not spur investment. Indeed, augmenting infrastructure facilities like road, ports, power, access to market, political stability, investor friendly taxation system, law and order and good governance are the factors that will lure both domestic and foreign investments. The move of few northern States in making ordinance for changes in the Factories Act 1948 and Industrial Disputes Act 1947 to strip the employees’ key rights is unfortunate. At this time, this kind of squeezing of labour rights will have negative impact on production and may create labour unrest.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Lockdown extension?
This refers to ‘Economic activities to gather steam in coming days’ (May 12). It goes without saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exhaustive conference with the State Chief Ministers on containing the spread of Covid-19 while gradually restarting economic activity was visibly mired with varied degree of controversy, as most States differed in their priorities and suggestions. Interestingly, on one hand, the Punjab CM sought an extension to the lockdown, but on the other, he also wanted ‘great flexibility’ in planning ahead while demanding the operationalisation of the MSMEs even in the red zones with proper safeguards. Why such double standards?
Since there was no unanimity over the most appropriate action plan for reining in Covid-19 and resuming economic activities on a pan-India basis, any decision on the lockdown should be left to the respective wisdom of each State, keeping in view the gravity of the coronavirus at their own end. Moreover, with the Centre also having its own priorities with the sudden resumption of 15 premier passengers’ trains effective and the domestic airlines on standby to restart flying, there may be no apparent justification for a Centre-mandated lockdown.
More importantly, the much emphasised ‘social distancing’ has thus far remained conspicuous by its absence at most public places across the country, and most States have found themselves quite helpless on that count. So, there seems to be no rationale behind one ‘wishing to have the cake and eat it too’ by continuing with the open-ended lockdown.
Vinayak G
Bengaluru
Different strokes
This refers to ‘No waiting list for AC trains’ (May 12). Allowing a few trains is surely a good move and it will alleviate the ordeal of citizens stranded inordinately. Even so, the government accorded preferential treatment to citizens stuck abroad while overlooking the despair and desolation of natives. However, many CMs have voiced their concerns over the resumption of train services. This shows up the lack of synergy between Centre and States.
Furthermore, States are blowing both hot and cold air over the easing of the lockdown. The Delhi CM is mulling all business activities barring containment zone. Tamil Nadu has allowed opening of tea shops, garment stores etc, and advocates the sale of liquor, but is cagey of train services. Undoubtedly, the lockdown has wrought confusion and chaos.
The Centre and State are required to tread cautiously and dwell upon threadbare prior to issuing diktats. Also, Centre role ought to be limited as a facilitator and coordinator.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...